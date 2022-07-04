Sfmg LLC Acquires 7,670 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,791 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,764 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

