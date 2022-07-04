Sfmg LLC Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,087 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,378,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,658 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 617,274 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

