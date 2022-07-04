Sfmg LLC Decreases Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.72 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

