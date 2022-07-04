Sfmg LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sfmg LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,618,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 11,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 10,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $433.52 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.37.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

