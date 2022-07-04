Sfmg LLC Invests $244,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

NYSE CB opened at $197.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.47. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $157.19 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

