Sfmg LLC Purchases 3,232 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gpwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

SCHA opened at $39.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

