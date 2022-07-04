Sfmg LLC Sells 336 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Sfmg LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 375,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Southern by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 1.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Southern by 8.6% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in Southern by 144.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $3,043,550.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,301. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.