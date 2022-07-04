Sfmg LLC Sells 477 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sfmg LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,735 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

