Sfmg LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,978,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $197.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.47. The company has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.