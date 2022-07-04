Sfmg LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $477.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $583.12. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.71 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.