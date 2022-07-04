Sfmg LLC Takes $336,000 Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,679,860 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,845,421,000 after buying an additional 2,435,667 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,861,000 after buying an additional 11,784,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,803,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,572,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,536,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,111,000 after purchasing an additional 241,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 12,273,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.60. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRP. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

