Sfmg LLC Trims Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $518,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $234,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $280.65 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $177.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.