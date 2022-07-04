SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $70,711.18 and approximately $21.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,696.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,105.29 or 0.05611582 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000344 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00260087 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.20 or 0.00615326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00076334 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.73 or 0.00536795 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars.

