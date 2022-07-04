Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Drops By 20.4%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,360,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 6,730,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 821,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of AEye from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In other AEye news, CEO Blair Lacorte sold 14,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $74,062.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,610,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,081,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Anthony Brown sold 20,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $112,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,215 shares of company stock worth $428,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AEye by 2,491.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 211,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 203,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AEye in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. 26.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEye stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.25. AEye has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Research analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

