Short Interest in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expands By 39.2%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $28.34 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $485.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

