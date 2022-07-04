Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Increases By 39.2%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,500 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 356,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,955.0 days.

Shares of AZIHF stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Azimut has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Get Azimut alerts:

About Azimut (Get Rating)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life and third party insurances, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, financial planning, and fund and asset management services; order receipt and transmission activities; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, private equity and debt funds, and various other investment plans, as well as placement and financial advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.