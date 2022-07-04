Short Interest in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Increases By 41.2%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 896,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $2,912,019.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 305,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,996.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and sold 79,443 shares worth $2,731,148. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRZE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Braze during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.79.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

