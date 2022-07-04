Short Interest in China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Drops By 40.4%

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the May 31st total of 822,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCVTF opened at 4.72 on Monday. China Conch Venture has a fifty-two week low of 4.72 and a fifty-two week high of 4.72.

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

