Short Interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Decreases By 19.7%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNCE opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.48% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Heek Christi Van acquired 10,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,272,000. 51.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.