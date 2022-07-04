Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 51.1%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS DNAX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.41.
DNA Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
