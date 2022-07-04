Short Interest in DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX) Expands By 51.1%

DNA Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS DNAX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. DNA Brands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.41.

DNA Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNA Brands, Inc provides energy drinks. It offers products in various flavors, such as cellular citrus zero sugar, cellular citrus, cryo berry, and molecular melon. The company markets its products for retailers, restaurants, bars, and clubs. DNA Brands, Inc also owns TokenTalk.io, an advisory firm for companies looking to raise money through an ICO.

