Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Decreases By 40.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE EVN opened at $10.92 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 385,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

