Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Decreases By 40.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NYSE EVN opened at $10.92 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
