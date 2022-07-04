Short Interest in GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Drops By 40.5%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 118,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at 1.19 on Monday. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 52 week low of 1.09 and a 52 week high of 5.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 1.39.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GreenFirst Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

