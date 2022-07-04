Short Interest in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Increases By 27.3%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $75,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,953,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $9.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital set a $16.50 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

