Short Interest in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Grows By 40.2%

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,300 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the May 31st total of 251,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.84 on Monday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $38,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.