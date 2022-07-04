Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Increases By 56.0%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OCPNY stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

