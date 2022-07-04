Short Interest in Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Increases By 56.0%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OCPNY stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Olympus has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Olympus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olympus will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, endoscopy system, and repair services.

