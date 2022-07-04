Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Increases By 55.6%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the May 31st total of 15,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PME opened at $0.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of -0.95. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 23.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

