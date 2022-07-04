Short Interest in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Grows By 37.0%

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.05 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

