Short Interest in Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Declines By 23.4%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the May 31st total of 205,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $362,000. Lasry Marc purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 43,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

RANI opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34. Rani Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. As a group, research analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

