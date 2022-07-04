Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Decreases By 25.0%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TOACU opened at $10.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOACU. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,676,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,072,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,816,000.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.