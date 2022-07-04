Short Interest in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Grows By 28.1%

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TGVC stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. TG Venture Acquisition has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGVC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,629,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $5,891,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,710,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $982,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

