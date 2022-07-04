Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Increases By 50.0%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
