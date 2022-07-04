Short Interest in The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Increases By 50.0%

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SZC opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a fifty-two week low of $35.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.87.

Get The Cushing Renaissance Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SZC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in The Cushing Renaissance Fund by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cushing Renaissance Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.