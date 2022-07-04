Short Interest in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) Declines By 25.0%

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Ventoux CCM Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 395,815 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $8,624,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 1,629.2% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 763,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 718,963 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 750,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 109,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 568,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

