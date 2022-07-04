Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Expands By 41.7%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 896,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $81.32 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,575.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 949.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

