Short Interest in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Increases By 39.0%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 6,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 10.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $58.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.18. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

