Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,700 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the May 31st total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS SSSAF opened at $49.72 on Monday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.92.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shurgard Self Storage from €46.00 ($48.94) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

