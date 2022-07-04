Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after purchasing an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 336,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SBSW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.98.

NYSE:SBSW opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

