Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives $71.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMMNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €71.00 ($75.53) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

SMMNY opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.56.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

