Simmons Bank Buys 1,551 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

