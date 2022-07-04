Simmons Bank Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 126,528.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $90,515,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.