Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.