Simmons Bank Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Simmons Bank lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

NYSE ALL opened at $130.70 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

