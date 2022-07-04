Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.44.

SMPL stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $316.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.88 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,852.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

