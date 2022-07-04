SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in SiriusPoint by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,359,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SiriusPoint by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,933,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 523,514 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in SiriusPoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,071,000. 46.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPNT opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. SiriusPoint has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.96). SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

