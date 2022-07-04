SJA Financial Advisory LLC Has $14.86 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $383.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $399.76 and a 200-day moving average of $432.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

