SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Financial Survey

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -39.60% -78.19% -20.00% Rockley Photonics N/A -236.22% -67.60%

17.2% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.8% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 162.63%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 461.90%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million 1.47 -$50.70 million ($1.67) -3.56 Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 33.00 -$168.01 million ($0.99) -2.12

SkyWater Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rockley Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

