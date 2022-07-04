Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.98.
Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
