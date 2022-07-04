Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SRRTF opened at $11.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $13.98.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.