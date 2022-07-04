Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Receives $21.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $9.45 on Friday. Snap One has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.05 million and a PE ratio of -20.11.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $277.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap One news, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,086,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan bought 10,000 shares of Snap One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap One by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

