Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $22.54 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

