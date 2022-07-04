Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 425.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SKHCF opened at $22.54 on Monday. Sonic Healthcare has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.
About Sonic Healthcare (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.