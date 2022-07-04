Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

SHC opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,972,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,739,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,454,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,380,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 199,525 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

