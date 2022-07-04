SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $2.59 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

